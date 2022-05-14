Potential Release Date For Disney+ And Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Series Has Been Leaked

Of all Marvel’s upcoming streaming series, She-Hulk has somehow become the one shrouded in the most secrecy. With Moon Knight finished and Ms. Marvel a little under a month away, fans were starting to wonder if/when Disney would disclose any more information on the show.

Today they finally did, but not intentionally.

In a recent update to the United Kingdom’s official website for Disney+, it was revealed that the series is being targeted for a late summer release. More specifically, the company plans to release the series August 17th.

Aside from this coming from an official Disney site, the date is actually a Wednesday so it lines with up perfectly with the streamer’s release model for its bigger projects.

Now, is there a chance this could be wrong? Absolutely. Nothing is set in stone until Disney announces it officially. However, it’s equally possible that someone at the company jumped the gun by making this info available to the public much sooner than the company wanted it out.

In any case, we hope to get more than just a 30 second tease in the near future.

She-Hulk will follow Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters as she juggles being a lawyer and a superhero with powers similar to The Hulk. In the comics, Walters develops superhuman strength and transforms into a milder version of The Hulk after receiving a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner, her cousin. It remains to be seen whether or not the show will follow that storyline, or if it will introduce Maslany’s character post-procedure.

In addition to Maslany, Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth will reprise their role as the Hulk and Abomination respectively. The series will also star Ginger Gonzaga (Space Force) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton).

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) will serve as the series writer, while Kat Coiro (the upcoming film Marry Me) and Anu Valia (Shrill, Love, Victor) will divvy up directing duties.

We will continue to monitor this story and provide any updates as they become available.

