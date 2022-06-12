Percy Jackson: Seven Days Into Filming of the Disney+ Series

Rick Riordan described the work happening right now on Disney’s upcoming Percy Jackson show

While there’s plenty yet to learn about Disney’s upcoming Percy Jackson series, the executive producer and original author Rick Riordan posted what he could about the first two weeks of filming on the Disney+ show.

Of course, this early in the production, nothing in the way of scoops snuck through in Riordan’s latest post. However, the writer did an excellent job describing the mood and activity on set.

“We are now seven days into filming on Percy Jackson,” explained Riordan.

Photo: RickRiordan.com

“I am definitely learning a lot about the process of making a TV show. An army of people is required to produce something this complicated, so I’m glad we have experienced pros coordinating all the moving pieces. Rick Riordan

“In many ways, this show is more challenging than anything that has ever been tried before, for reasons I’ve mentioned previously: a young cast, massive special effects, and a huge variety of scenes that change every episode,” added Rick. “And yet, we’re actually on schedule. That’s pretty amazing.’

“Amazing” is one word.

“Agonizing” for the many fans who are waiting for the show to debut is another.

However, we take Mr. Riordan’s point at face value. And hearing that filming remains on schedule should buoy any but the most impatient fans of the Riordanverse.

The Kids!

But, no matter the shooting calendar, Rick has an evident love for the actors portraying his most beloved literary creations. And watching the “kids” work seems to be a joy unto itself – even if filming is quite repetitive for the young stars.

Image: RickRiordan.com/Disney+

“The actors are great sports about this, doing the same lines over and over, sometimes in awkward stances or elaborate costumes,” explained Riordan. “It is hard repetitive work that would drive me bonkers, but these actors are true professionals — especially our main trio of kids!

“Oh, I wish you could see them working together, bringing these scenes to life,” continued Riordan about Walker Scobell (Percy), Aryan Simhadri (Grover), and Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth). “But all in due time.”

Last week, when Riordan announced some more of the cast, Rick reminded readers that everything would come out at its proper pace.

“More to come, demigods!” said the author. “Further casting information will be coming out in phases, so stay tuned and be patient!”

Image: Disney.

This week he also explained, “No juicy scoops this time around. As always, the release of such information depends on when all the paperwork has been completed and the entire team can sign off on a PR announcement, which takes time.”

Understood, Rick. Understood.

Keep it here for the latest on Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+.

About Post Author John Bishop A graduate of Boston U. and Northeastern University, John Bishop, became the beat reporter for BostonBruins.com before the Boston Bruins 2006-07 NHL hockey season. While with the Black & Gold, “^BISH” traveled North America and Europe to cover the team’s every move via laptop, blog, and smartphone. The co-author of two books, “Bygone Boston” and “Full 60 to History: The Inside Story of the 2011 Stanley Cup Champion Boston Bruins,” John also covered the XXI Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver in 2010 and the Bs 2011 Stanley Cup championship run and banner raising before taking a faculty/communications position at a prep school outside Boston in 2013. He lives with his wife Andrea, and sons Jack, Scott, and Luke, in central Massachusetts. See author's posts

Related