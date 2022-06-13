Disney+ ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ to Begin Filming in September

Disney+ recently started production on their highly-anticipated Percy Jackson & The Olympians series in Vancouver. However, the streamer is ramping up pre-production on another fantasy series based on a beloved book franchise, The Spiderwick Chronicles.

The upcoming Disney+ adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles is set to begin filming on September 12, 2022. Filming on the project will take place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is scheduled to wrap sometime in towards the end of January 2023, which is the same end date for Percy Jackson. We expect to hear some official casting announcements during Disney’s D23 Expo.

She-Hulk director, Kat Coiro is set to direct the series’ first two episodes. She will also executive produce the series. Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi, who wrote and illustrated the books together, will also serve as executive producers of the series. Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television are producing the series. Aron Eli Coleite (Locke & Key) is the showrunner. Casting is currently underway.

The Spiderwick Chronicles were originally published in five installments between 2003 and 2004. The books made their way to the New York Times bestselling list alongside other children’s series of the time like Artemis Fowl and A Series of Unfortunate Events. Later, the two authors collaborated again on a spin-off series titled Beyond the Spiderwick Chronicles. In 2008, a film adaptation was released by Paramount which sought to cover the events of the original five books. Like the film adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events, it followed a similar pattern of significantly condensing the story by including several books into one film. This upcoming adaptation for Disney+ will likely allow for more room for the story to breathe and the events to unfold in a more natural pace.

The Spiderwick Chronicles follows a set of twins who, along with their sister and mother, move into an old house in a new town. Before too long, they begin to notice strange and fantastical things happening around them and uncover a rich history involving the previous owner of the house, Arthur Spiderwick.

