Hailee Steinfeld Returning as Kate Bishop in Multiple MCU Projects

Hawkeye earned two Emmy nominations this morning, for best stunt coordination for a comedy series or variety program and another for best stunt performance. While there have yet to be any confirmation of a second season featuring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld as Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, there is an update on one of the characters.

According to Variety, Marvel Studios has plans for Steinfeld to reprise the role of Kate Bishop in other MCU projects going forward.

This shouldn’t come as any surprise, late last year a report surfaced that Steinfeld was spotted on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Cassie Lang is expected to have a pivotal role in the film and the character is a part of the Young Avengers alongside Bishop. Clearly, Marvel Studios is moving in that direction. Episodes 3 and 6 of Hawkeye showed fans that Clint has some of his trick arrows from Hank Pym, it’s a possibility Steinfeld’s character appears to try and build up her arsenal.

Marvel Studios has special panels at both San Diego Comic-Con in July and Disney’s D23 Expo in September. If the studio wants to make an announcement regarding the character, one of the two events will be the best time to do so. It is still possible for a second season of Hawkeye to get confirmed, whether or not Renner is back for the series or if Steinfeld will take the lead will be the big question.

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. The series also reintroduced Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin into the MCU after previously being in the Netflix show, Daredevil. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie. The series is streaming on Disney+ now.

