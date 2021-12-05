RUMOR: Kate Bishop To Return In ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’

We’re only at the halfway mark of Marvel’s latest Disney+ series Hawkeye, yet it looks like we might already know when we’re going to see franchise newcomer Kate Bishop make her next appearance in the MCU.

According to sources close to the Midgard Times, Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Clint Barton’s protege in the series, was recently spotted on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania prior to production wrapping a few weeks ago.

The site adds that they aren’t sure how long the actress was on set, but point out that no actor in the MCU is ever on set of another project for no reason, especially if you’re a new character with no clear ties to any others yet.

With Cassie Lang set to have a much bigger role in the forthcoming sequel, it would make sense for the studio to try and set up a meeting between the two in a post-credit scene that would further allude to the development of the Young Avengers. That’s pure speculation though.

Given the fact that episode 3 of Hawkeye showed fans that Clint gets some of his trick arrows from Hank Pym, there’s also a possibility Steinfeld’s character appears to try and build up her arsenal.

Keep in mind that none of this is unconfirmed and that, until a major trade of Marvel Studios itself breaks the news it should be taken with a grain of salt.

The next episode of Hawkeye premieres Wednesday on Disney+, while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on July 28, 2023.

SOURCE: Midgard Times

