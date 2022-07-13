Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake Wraps Filming

Snow White star Rachel Zegler has taken to Twitter to confirm she has wrapped filming on Disney’s live-action remake. Gal Gadot wrapped filming a little over a month ago, and now the rest of the cast has also wrapped.

👋🏼🥹🍎💙💛❤️✨ — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 13, 2022

While Snow White will be a remake of Walt Disney’s first animated feature, the film will expand upon the 1937 film’s story and music and will feature new songs by songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman). An interesting addition is Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen will sing and dance, a departure from the 1937 animated classic. A first look at Zegler’s Snow White was revealed via set photos back in May.

Also set to appear in the film is Andrew Burnap, who is playing a new character named Jonathan who is described as a “Robin Hood-like” person who serves as Snow White’s love interest and “[follows] her into battle”. Martin Klebba, who has been in all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, plays Grumpy. As of now, the rest of the cast is being kept under wraps with the expectation a major announcement will come at Disney’s D23 Expo in September.

A release date has yet to be confirmed at this time, but according to Klebba, who is also a technical advisor on the film, stated that the film will debut late next year.

