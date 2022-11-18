SEE IT: Indiana Jones Is Back, First Look At Harrison Ford In Character Revealed

The next – and arguable – final chapter in the Indiana Jones franchise comes out in a little over 6 months. However, we’ve yet to get an official first look…until today.

This afternoon Empire unveiled an exclusive sneak peak at Harrison Ford sporting the iconic hat and jacket. While they only released a single image, it is more than enough to bring emotion to any fan.

You can check out the image below!

Sadly, it’s unclear what the film’s final title will be as Empire still refers to it as Indiana Jones 5.

However, the outlet promises even more images and details about the film when their Indiana Jones-themed issue hits stands on November 24th.

Directed by James Mangold, and written by Mangold, Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, the movie will see the return of Harrison Ford as the titular adventurer, alongside Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette René Wilson, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Oliver Richters.

Indiana Jones 5 hits theaters June 30, 2023.

