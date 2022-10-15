RUMOR: ‘Indiana Jones 5’ To Feature Extended Flashback Sequence, Controversial Twist

To date, there hasn’t been too much info about James Mangold’s upcoming installment of Indiana Jones film released by Disney or Lucasfilm – we still don’t even have a title. But one rumor making its way around the internet may have just revealed some key information about the highly anticipated sequel.

As always, because this is a rumor, I urge you to all take the following information with a pinch of salt.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, the first 30-40 minutes of the film will take place in the past. More specifically, it will take place in the 1940s. And Ford will be de-aged for the flashback portion of the film.

Now, it’s unclear why such a large chunk of the film takes place much earlier, but obviously we expect more details to emerge closer to the film’s release.

Additionally, RPK also confirms previous reports of the film being set during the 1960s space race; however, none of the film actually takes place off of Earth. So no worries. We will not see Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in space.

One last bit of information RPK reports is that the current version of the films contain a twist that some people might find controversial. He doesn’t go into too much detail about the twist though. Because the film is probably still in the editing/post-production process, there’s a chance it may be cut from the final product. We’ll all just have to wait and see though.

Indiana Jones 5 hits cinemas on June 30, 2023.

SOURCE: Daniel RPK

