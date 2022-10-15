The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

RUMOR: ‘Indiana Jones 5’ To Feature Extended Flashback Sequence, Controversial Twist

Matthew M Sharman October 15, 2022 2 min read

To date, there hasn’t been too much info about James Mangold’s upcoming installment of Indiana Jones film released by Disney or Lucasfilm – we still don’t even have a title. But one rumor making its way around the internet may have just revealed some key information about the highly anticipated sequel.

As always, because this is a rumor, I urge you to all take the following information with a pinch of salt.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, the first 30-40 minutes of the film will take place in the past. More specifically, it will take place in the 1940s. And Ford will be de-aged for the flashback portion of the film.

Now, it’s unclear why such a large chunk of the film takes place much earlier, but obviously we expect more details to emerge closer to the film’s release.

READ: ‘This Is It’: Harrison Ford Implies ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Will Be His Last Time Playing Character

Additionally, RPK also confirms previous reports of the film being set during the 1960s space race; however, none of the film actually takes place off of Earth. So no worries. We will not see Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in space.

One last bit of information RPK reports is that the current version of the films contain a twist that some people might find controversial. He doesn’t go into too much detail about the twist though. Because the film is probably still in the editing/post-production process, there’s a chance it may be cut from the final product. We’ll all just have to wait and see though.

What do you think of these rumors? Let us know your thoughts down below!.

Indiana Jones 5 hits cinemas on June 30, 2023.

SOURCE: Daniel RPK

About Post Author

Matthew M Sharman

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

Barry Keoghan Is Begging To Be In Taika Waititi’s ‘Star Wars’ Film

October 4, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Christian Bale Wants to Joins a Star Wars Project

October 1, 2022 Skyler Shuler
1 min read

LEGO Star Wars UCS (75331) Razor Crest Set Revealed

September 26, 2022 Josh Martin-Jones

You may have missed

2 min read

RUMOR: ‘Indiana Jones 5’ To Feature Extended Flashback Sequence, Controversial Twist

October 15, 2022 Matthew M Sharman
2 min read

RUMOR: Sacha Baron Cohen To Play Mephisto In ‘Ironheart’

October 15, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

RUMOR: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ To Explore Popular ‘Mayor Fisk’ Storyline

October 14, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
3 min read

Rachel Zegler Opens up About Her Version of ‘Snow White’

October 14, 2022 Skyler Shuler