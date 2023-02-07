The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

How to Watch ‘The Mandalorian’ Without Disney+

Alex Lue February 7, 2023 2 min read
Every 'Star Wars' fan can watch 'The Mandalorian' without a Disney+ subscription this month before season three by doing this.

Every Star Wars fan can’t wait for the next season of The Mandalorian, but they can’t miss this opportunity to watch Din Djarin without a Disney+ subscription.

Lucasfilm is hitting cable television with The Mandalorian, giving fans the chance to watch Mando at his finest later this month:

Airing on February 24th, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian” will give viewers of all audiences a look into the world of showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni’s Star Wars world.

Previously, Andor was the first Disney+ original streaming series to hit the cable world.

READ: Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Composer NOT Returning for ‘The Mandalorian’

Now, Lucasfilm is giving a chance for fans to catch up on the adventures of Din Djarin/Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu/”Baby Yoda” before season three of the series debuts on March 1st.

Nonetheless, to watch Mando on ABC, Freeform, or FX, viewers will have to have access to one of the three Disney-owned broadcast channels.

More About The Mandalorian

Showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni are changing the Star Wars universe with The MandalorianThe Bad BatchAhsoka, and more. Din Djarin/Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Grogu/”Baby Yoda,” Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), the Armorer (Emily Swallow), and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) of the Galactic Empire are returning to shake up everything about George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away.

About Post Author

Alex Lue

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Composer NOT Returning for ‘The Mandalorian’

February 3, 2023 Alex Lue
5 min read

Disney+ Announces Release Date, Animation Studios, and More For ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Volume 2

February 2, 2023 Skyler Shuler
4 min read

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2’ Episode Six Review: “Tribe”

February 1, 2023 Maxance Vincent

You may have missed

2 min read

How to Watch ‘The Mandalorian’ Without Disney+

February 7, 2023 Alex Lue
2 min read

‘Fantastic Four’ To Begin Filming Next Year

February 7, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

‘Encanto’ Composer Germaine Franco Becomes First Woman of Color to Win the Grammy For Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

February 7, 2023 Skyler Shuler
3 min read

The First Reactions To ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Are Here!

February 6, 2023 Dempsey Pillot