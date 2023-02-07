How to Watch ‘The Mandalorian’ Without Disney+

Every Star Wars fan can’t wait for the next season of The Mandalorian, but they can’t miss this opportunity to watch Din Djarin without a Disney+ subscription.

Lucasfilm is hitting cable television with The Mandalorian, giving fans the chance to watch Mando at his finest later this month:

OFFICIAL: #TheMandalorian will make its cable & broadcast TV premiere on ABC, Freeform, and FX on February 24! Full details: https://t.co/u4YhhvTiEi pic.twitter.com/t26rzdo769 — Star Wars – The Direct (@StarWars_Direct) February 7, 2023

Airing on February 24th, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian” will give viewers of all audiences a look into the world of showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni’s Star Wars world.

Previously, Andor was the first Disney+ original streaming series to hit the cable world.

Now, Lucasfilm is giving a chance for fans to catch up on the adventures of Din Djarin/Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu/”Baby Yoda” before season three of the series debuts on March 1st.

Nonetheless, to watch Mando on ABC, Freeform, or FX, viewers will have to have access to one of the three Disney-owned broadcast channels.

More About The Mandalorian

Showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni are changing the Star Wars universe with The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, Ahsoka, and more. Din Djarin/Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Grogu/”Baby Yoda,” Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), the Armorer (Emily Swallow), and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) of the Galactic Empire are returning to shake up everything about George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away.

