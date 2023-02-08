The DisInsider

Bob Iger Confirms “Avatar Experience” Coming to Disneyland

Alex Lue February 8, 2023 2 min read

The Disneyland Resort keeps growing and Disney CEO Bob Iger just confirmed that the Avatar franchise is coming to the Happiest Place on Earth.

In the Disney Q1 2023 earnings call with shareholders and the Disney board, Disney CEO shared that an “Avatar experience” will be joining the Southern California theme park empire:

The always reliable Scott Gustin shares the official news on Twitter, explaining that little information has been released.

Nonetheless, Iger reportedly shared that more information about what exactly will entail about James Cameron’s universe joining Fantasyland, Space Mountain, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and more.

Walt Disney Imagineering is reportedly hard at work with creating innovative ways to introduce the world of Pandora and the Na’vi people to Disneyland Park.

Whether or not Avatar will join Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park is unknown, but Iger reportedly shared news of the new expansion with Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro this morning.

