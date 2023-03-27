CONFIRMED: Liv Tyler Shooting Scenes For ‘Captain America: New World Order’

Captain America: New World Order finally began filming last week. While several set photos of the cast have begun making their way online, there is one surprising actor who has arrived to set and who is expected to make an equally surprising appearance in the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Liv Tyler has joined the cast of Captain America: New World Order. The news just comes hours after the Instagram account Atlanta_Filming, which is notorious for sharing photos of actors behind the scenes for various projects filming in Georgia, spotted Tyler on set. Her presence was alluded to in a very ominous post shared on the account Monday morning.

For those who don’t remember, Tyler played Betty Ross in Marvel Studios second MCU film, The Incredible Hulk over a decade ago. She hasn’t been seen anywhere since.

This is Tyler’s first time playing since 2008’s Incredible Hulk. She’s not alone though, as Tim Blake Nelson’s Samuel Sterns is also set to reprise his role for the first time since then. We’d like to think that because of how important the character is to Bruce Banner canonically that this wouldn’t be a one-off appearance. Considering that her father (now played by Harrison Ford) is going to have a much larger role this time around, it might not be.

Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce) is set to direct the fourth installment of the franchise. Malcolm Spellman, who was the head writer and showrunner for the hit series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will be coming back to write the fourth installment of the Captain America franchise. Dalan Musson, a staff writer, will co-write the film with Spellman.

Shortly after, it’s believed that Ford will return for Marvel’s Thunderbolts. Production on that film is also slated to begin next year with director Jake Schreier. Julia Louis Dreyfuss, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, and Sebastian Stan are all set to reprise their respective MCU roles too.

