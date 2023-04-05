‘The Mandalorian’ Shocks Fans with Historic ‘Star Wars’ Cameos

The Mandalorian is almost over and Lucasfilm shocked fans with three historic Star Wars cameos in the latest episode.

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin in ‘The Mandalorian’ season two finale on Disney+

Jack Black, Lizzo, and Christopher Lloyd all made their Mando appearance in “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire,” the latest episode from Disney:

In a wild turn of events, the third to last episode of season three introduced a battle droid-filled adventure that saw Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) solve a planetary issue on Plazir-15.

The all new planet introduced to every Star Wars fan Comissioner Helgait (Christopher Lloyd), Captain Bombardier (Jack Black), and The Dutchess (Lizzo).

The cameos, unsurprisingly, caught every fan off guard:

Lizzo and Jack Black in the mandalorian was not in my 2023 bingo but here we are. So freaking cool they showed up on this show 🙌🏽👀😁 #Mandalorian #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/ousJCZM8Xu — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) April 5, 2023

With two episodes to go, showrunner Dave Filoni and exeuctive producer Dave Filoni are bottling up the big reveal of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and the ex-Empire’s grand plan to completely uproot the New Republic.

Could the droid malfunction on Plazir-15 somehow be a plant from Moff Gideon to create a droid army for the future First Order, or was this a subplot to solely introduce a new force in the galaxy that could come to the aid of Mandalore in a future installment?

Only Lucasfilm knows what’s next for Christopher Lloyd and crew’s Star Wars characters, but fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for the season finale – especially with Bo-Katan gaining the Darksaber from Din Djarin.

More about The Mandalorian

Learn more about the main characters of the franchise:

he Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal): The protagonist of the series, he is a skilled bounty hunter who adheres to a strict code of honor. He is a member of the Mandalorian culture and wears the iconic Mandalorian armor, which he uses to protect himself and those he cares about. Grogu (aka “The Child” or “Baby Yoda”): A mysterious and powerful infant of the same species as the legendary Jedi Master Yoda, he is a key figure in the series and the Mandalorian’s main companion. He has a strong connection to the Force and possesses incredible abilities that make him a valuable asset. Cara Dune (Gina Carano): A former Rebel shock trooper, she is a skilled fighter and ally to the Mandalorian. She has a tough exterior but cares deeply for those she trusts and is willing to risk her life to protect them. Greef Karga (Carl Weathers): A former magistrate turned ally, he is the leader of the bounty hunter guild that employs the Mandalorian. He has a complicated history with the Mandalorian but eventually becomes a valuable ally in his quest to protect Grogu. Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito): The main antagonist of the series, he is a former officer of the Imperial Security Bureau who seeks to acquire Grogu for his own nefarious purposes. He is a cunning and ruthless adversary who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals.

These characters and their relationships drive the plot of The Mandalorian and keep viewers coming back for more. Though Gina Carano will not be returning to reprise her role of Cara Dune, fans are hoping to learn more about what became of the character.

