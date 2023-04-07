SEE IT: A New Trailer For ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Debuts At #StarWarsCelebration

Kicking off the annual Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm unveiled the final trailer for the highly anticipated sequel Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

You can check it out down below!

Just released at #StarWarsCelebration:



Watch the new trailer for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny, in theaters June 30. pic.twitter.com/yU8Yib7fnj — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) April 7, 2023 In the fifth installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist for one last time.



Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).



Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, is once again composing the score.



Prior to hitting theaters on June 30, 2023, the film will debut at Cannes later this month.

