SEE IT: Lucasfilm’s Live-Action ‘Ahsoka’ Series Reveals First Trailer, Official Release Date

It’s been 3 years since Lucasfilm first announced a live-action Ahsoka Tano series. And the wait is apparently almost over.

At this year’s Star Wars Celebration, not only was the first official trailer for the series unveiled but so was an official release date!

You can check out the first trailer to the highly anticipated series below!

You can also check out the first official poster for the series too!

Just released at #StarWarsCelebration:



Here’s your first look at the new poster for #Ahsoka, coming August 2023 to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KWUrN59YyS — Star Wars | #TheMandalorian is Now Streaming (@starwars) April 7, 2023 While it isn’t exactly specified when the show will drop, both the trailer and poster indicate that fans should expect the series to debut on Disney+ exclusively this August!

Expected to take place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, in Ahsoka, the titular character hunts for Grand Admiral Thrawn – the villain (or anti-hero?) who joined Star Wars canon from the “Expanded Universe” via Star Wars Rebels (and various canon and EU novels by beloved author Timothy Zahn). Anakin Skywalker’s former padawan, Ahsoka Tano, pursues the shifty Imperial holdout hoping it will help her locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi that disappeared with Thrawn in the finale of Rebels.

In addition to Dawson, Hayden Christensen will return to the small screen as Darth Vader after his appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Also joining the cast are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Ivanna Sakhno, all in currently unknown roles.

Peter Ramsey (Into the Spider-Verse) is among those in the director’s chair. The series is being developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, in conjunction with their work on The Mandalorian.

