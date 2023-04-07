Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Confirmed To Be Directing New #StarWars Film – A Sequel To ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’

For months, there has been some heavy speculation that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) would be directing a new Star Wars film. Following the exit of previously attached writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson, the status of the project was called into question. That changed today, however, when the project was officially confirmed at Lucasfilm’s annual Star Wars Celebration.

Now, not only will Obaid-Chinoy be directing a brand new Star Wars film, she’s directing a sequel to 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker – and not in the way you might expect.

The film will reportedly follow Daisy Ridley’s Rey as she attempts to rebuild the Jedi order 15 years after events of Episode IX. So far, she is the only original cast member confirmed to be returning. That could change.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details as they become available!

