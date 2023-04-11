The DisInsider

SEE IT: The First Trailer For ‘The Marvels’ Blasts Online

April 11, 2023

We’ve still got 7 months to go before we revisit Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan on the big screen, but today Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for their highly anticipated team-up The Marvels.

You can check out the trailer below!

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. In the film, she’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Tessa Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Seo Jun Park, and Zenobia Shroff.

The film is expected to be connected to the Disney+ series’ Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion. The highly-anticipated sequel is directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) and Megan McDonnell, who wrote the script, hot after her success on WandaVision

Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023, which was previously scheduled for February 2023 release.

