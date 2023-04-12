The DisInsider

‘Together: A Pixar Musical Adventure’ Confirmed for Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris

Josh Martin-Jones April 12, 2023 1 min read
Details have surfaced regarding Together: A Pixar Musical Adventure, a brand new musical show headed to Disneyland Paris

The Disneyland Paris 30 Grand Finale Gala and Conference has announced some new additions for Disneyland Paris, and new information regarding the upcoming Pixar-themed stage show “Together: A Pixar Musical Adventure” headed to Walt Disney Studios Park have been revealed.

Together: A Pixar Musical Adventure

As well as a logo, a new name (formerly “Pixar: We Belong Together”) and concept art has been revealed. The concept art depicts Woody, Buzz and Jessie alongside a plethora of sheet music with the Pixar Luxo ball seen in the background too.

Fans can expect to see Monsters, Inc, Toy Story and more of the beloved characters in the brand new 30 minute show which will feature 5 main scenes and an original soundtrack performed by a live band of 8 musicians.

READ IT: OPINION: 5 Years On – Disneyland Paris’ €2 Billion Expansion

Together: A Pixar Musical Adventure

Together: A Pixar Musical Adventure replaces a countless amounts of Meet and Greet opportunities in the refurbished theater which was home to an Avengers-themed show from 2018-19 titled “Marvel Super Heroes United”. Before the Avengers, the theater was home to Cinémagique.

This wasn’t the only Pixar related news announced at the Gala, a brand new photo location was revealed to be arriving at Worlds of Pixar, replacing the former “Toon Plaza” location. The location promises to feature a number of Pixar characters whilst also offering guests the chance to meet them too.

Are you looking forward to the new Disneyland Paris stage show?

