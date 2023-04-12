‘Worlds of Pixar’ Photo Location Announced for Disneyland Paris

The Disneyland Paris 30 Grand Finale Gala and Conference has announced some new additions for Disneyland Paris, and one in particular will see the former “Toon Plaza” location replaced in Worlds of Pixar with a new photo wall dedicated to Pixar, which is currently hidden for construction.

At Walt Disney Studios Park, Worlds of Pixar will have brand new scenery for great photo opportunities, in order to reinforce the immersion and bring a new decor paying tribute to Pixar films. Alongside the new photo location, it was revealed that a new Worlds of Pixar collection with cute new visuals of iconic characters will be available this summer at Disneyland Paris.

The concept art reveals the following characters:

Buzz, Woody, Jessie, Forky, Green Alien and Slinky Dog (from Toy Story)

Dory (from Finding Nemo)

Mei (from Turning Red)

Anger, Disgust, Joy, Disgust and Fear (from Inside Out)

Jack-Jack, Edna Mode

Luca and Alberto (from Luca)

Eve (from Wall-E)

Remy (from Ratatouille)

Lightning McQueen (from Cars)

Merida (from Brave)

Mike, Sulley and Boo (from Monsters, Inc.)

Ember and Wade (from Elemental)

As well as character appearances, the Pizza Planet truck and Toy Story clouds can be seen. Additionally Carl’s house from Up makes for the backdrop’s centre piece.

The concept art reveals two Meet and Greet locations as well as a Zig Zag Corn Dogs stand… just what Walt Disney Studios Park needs, a new food stand! Disneyland Paris is also set to recieve it’s first Pixar stage show later this year…

