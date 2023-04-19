Comic News from Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Celebration gave us a lot of exciting news from everyone’s favourite galaxy. Among all this news, we got a little tease from the comic book arm of that galaxy. Here’s the comic book news from Star Wars celebration 2023.
Sunday 09th April
Dark Horse Comics gave us a little look at some of their upcoming comics for Star Wars. We got to look at some covers for Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures and a teaser for Phase III. As well as this, we were given a sneak peek into the creepy stories of Star Wars: Tales from the Death Star. Quinlan Vos is making a Dark Horse return in Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories, and goes up against Cad Bane! If that wasn’t enough for you, check out the special covers for Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Jaxxon Annual.
Monday 10th April
Some big news for Star Wars comics fans on Monday, as Marvel announced their new epic adventure; Star Wars: Dark Droids. Star Wars storytellers Charles Soule and Luke Ross will lead the way in this new event, with the first issue set for release on 3rd August.
Dark Droids will be a ‘horror-fuelled Star Wars epic’ in which no droid is safe. A new threat simply known as the Scourge is ripping through the galaxy, and it’s attacking everything from droids to cyborgs. And while Rebellion and Empire alike are trying to fix the chaos this brings, a familiar face makes an appearance. But what role does Ajax Sigma play, and whose side is he on?
As well as the main storyline, we’ll be getting a whole load of tie-in comics from some of Star Wars’ biggest titles, including Star Wars, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Star Wars: Darth Vader and more. Check out some of the covers now!
More Stories
Marvel Comics: News April 1st-9th
Symbiote Shenanigans – Everything You Need to Know About the Summer of Symbiotes
Kang The Conqueror: Who Is This Formidable Foe?