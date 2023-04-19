Comic News from Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Celebration gave us a lot of exciting news from everyone’s favourite galaxy. Among all this news, we got a little tease from the comic book arm of that galaxy. Here’s the comic book news from Star Wars celebration 2023.

Star Wars: The high Republic Adventures Phase III Teaser Image

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #5

Star Wars: Tales from the Death Star

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories, Jaxxon Annual

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #9

Sunday 09th April

Dark Horse Comics gave us a little look at some of their upcoming comics for Star Wars. We got to look at some covers for Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures and a teaser for Phase III. As well as this, we were given a sneak peek into the creepy stories of Star Wars: Tales from the Death Star. Quinlan Vos is making a Dark Horse return in Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories, and goes up against Cad Bane! If that wasn’t enough for you, check out the special covers for Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Jaxxon Annual.

Star Wars: Dark Droids #1, by Charles Soule and Luke Ross. Cover by Leinil Francis Yu. On sale 3rd August.

Star Wars #37, by Charles Soule and Madibek Musabekov. Cover by Stephen Segovia. On sale 9th August.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #37, by Greg Pak and Raffaele Ienco. Cover by Leinil Francis Yu. On sale 16th August.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #35, by Alyssa Wong and Minkyu Jung. Cover by Junggeun Yoon. On sale 23rd August.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #37, by Ethan Sacks and Davide Tinto. Cover by Marco Checchetto. On sale 30th August.

Monday 10th April

Some big news for Star Wars comics fans on Monday, as Marvel announced their new epic adventure; Star Wars: Dark Droids. Star Wars storytellers Charles Soule and Luke Ross will lead the way in this new event, with the first issue set for release on 3rd August.

Dark Droids will be a ‘horror-fuelled Star Wars epic’ in which no droid is safe. A new threat simply known as the Scourge is ripping through the galaxy, and it’s attacking everything from droids to cyborgs. And while Rebellion and Empire alike are trying to fix the chaos this brings, a familiar face makes an appearance. But what role does Ajax Sigma play, and whose side is he on?

As well as the main storyline, we’ll be getting a whole load of tie-in comics from some of Star Wars’ biggest titles, including Star Wars, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Star Wars: Darth Vader and more. Check out some of the covers now!

