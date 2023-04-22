Marvel Comics: Weekly Roundup

It’s that time of the week again!! Last week saw some news come in about the future of Star Wars, the Avengers, and the X-Men. Here’s the Marvel Comics news roundup for 10th-15th April.

Star Wars: Dark Droids #1, by Charles Soule and Luke Ross. Cover by Leinil Francis Yu. On sale 3rd August.

Star Wars

Last week saw Star Wars Celebration 2023 come to an end. And while we wait patiently for the next celebration in 2025, we’ll have some very interesting stories to keep us busy.

We’ll see some exciting Dark Horse titles, familiar faces, and a mysterious event that will put all droids in danger. For all the exciting news, check out our full rundown here!

Marvel Comics Avengers #1, by Jed MacKay and C.F.Villa. Cover by Stuart Immonen.

Avengers #1 Variant cover by Daniel Acuña

Avengers #1 Negative Space Variant Cover by John Tyler Christopher

Avengers #1 variant cover by Derrick Chew.

Avengers #1 Hidden Gem Variant Cover by Paul Smith

Avengers #1 variant cover by Kael Ngu

Avengers #3 Cover Teaser by Stuart Immonen

The Ashen Combine Character Design Sheet by C.F. Villa

The Ashen Combine: Lord Ennui Character Design Sheet by C.F. Villa

The Ashen Combine: Idol Alabaster Character Design Sheet by C.F. Villa

The Ashen Combine: Citysmith Character Design Sheet by C.F. Villa

The Ashen Combine: The Dead Character Design Sheet by C.F. Villa

The Ashen Combine: Meridian Diadem Character Design Sheet by C.F. Villa

The Avengers

2023 marks the 60th anniversary of one of the greatest supergroups of all time, The Avengers. To mark this special anniversary, Marvel is assembling a new team, led by Earth’s Mightiest Hero herself, Captain Marvel. Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch and Vision will join our cosmic queen in a new storyline; the Tribulation Events. Not only will the Avengers go up against their old foe Terminus, but they’ll also face new and terrifying villains that Kang unleashed on the world.

Say hello to the Ashen Combine. A bizarre band of deadly enemies whose favourite sport is destroying cities. While we don’t know much more about these multiversal monsters from the Impossible City, here’s how Marvel describes them:

LORD ENNUI, an embodiment of atrophy who drains a city’s life and spirit.

IDOL ALABASTER, a living godhead that you’ll worship whether you like it or not.

CITYSMITH, an insane artist that twists cities like clay.

THE DEAD, a mysterious commander of ghosts.

MERIDIAN DIADEM, an endless dungeon who consumes, converts and spits out prisoner after prisoner.

We won’t get to see the Cityslayers until Avengers #3 in July, but their story begins in Avengers #1, on sale 17th May. Be sure to check out this exciting new run of the Avengers from comic book legends Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa.

Immortal X-Men #14 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck. Cover by Mark Brooks.

X-Men Red #14 by Al Ewing and Yildiray Çinar. Cover by Stefano Caselli.

Alpha Flight #1, by Ed Brisson and Scott Godlewski. Cover by Leonard Kirk. On sale 16th August.

Children of the Vault #1 by Deniz Camp and Luca Maresca. Cover by Yanick Paquette. On Sale 9th August.

Uncanny Spider-Man #1 by Si Spurrier and Lee Garbett. Cover by Tony Daniel. On sale 6th September.

X-Men

The Fall of X is coming this year, and it’s expected to be one of the biggest events in mutant history. Krakoa is in danger, and all mutantkind is at risk. In our last roundup, we saw some of the titles from the lead-up and aftermath of the fall. Marvel has now announced more titles that we can look forward to.

In August, look out for Immortal X-Men #14 and X-Men Red #14. Immortal X-Men sees the last standing member of the Quiet Council and X-Men founder at his lowest point. X-Men Red follows the aftermath of the Hellfire Gala as Genesis takes full advantage of the fall, with hints at the return of Apocalypse.

But it’s not just Krakoa that will see repercussions from the Fall of X. Mutants worldwide are on high alert, and one Canadian supergroup is returning to save Canada from the biggest mutant threat in history. Alpha Flight are back in a new series, but can they take on this seemingly impossible mission, and save all of Canada?

Need more X-Men stories in your life? Then check out Children of the Vault. This four-issue limited series will introduce a new group of highly evolved beings, released from their virtual vault after this year’s Hellfire Gala. When the Fall of X comes, so too do the Children of the Vault. As Marvel tells us, “This post-human species is seen as the next stage of evolution, superior to mutants in every way.” They come to be the saviours of all humanity and offer their advanced technology. But what are their motives? Why are they doing this? And where in their plan do Bishop and Cable fit? Find out in this limited series by Deniz Camp and Luca Maresca, starting on 9th August.

This week was truly the week of X-Men news, as we have one more announcement! The Fall of X sees many of our favourite mutants crushed under this new age. But someone gets out and is set to make his New York City arrival. Say hello to Nightcrawler as you’ve never seen him before!! Kurt Wagner is ready to be the hero we all deserve when he takes on his new mantle of Uncanny Spider-Man. This five-issue limited series will see him take on some of Spidey’s biggest and baddest foes, find a potential new love, and also save some lives. Check out the first issue on 6th September.

Marvel Zero, by Zeb Wells, Al Ewing & more, and Patrick Gleason, CAFU & more. Cover by Patrick Gleason.

Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom, by Zeb Wells, Al Ewing & more, and Patrick Gleason, CAFU & more. Cover by Patrick Gleason. Available 6th May.

Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/ X-Men, by Gerry Duggan & Jonathan Hickman, and Joshua Cassara, Javier Garron & Valerio Schiti. Cover by Valerio Schiti.

Free Comic Book Day

One of our favourite days of the comic book calendar is nearly here! On 6th May, Marvel will release Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men and Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom. But these aren’t just any old stories. With some pretty big events coming to Marvel this year, you won’t want to miss these essential lead-in tales to get ready for Fall of X, the mysterious G.O.D.S., and so much more.

But what if you miss your chance to read these comics in May? Then never fear, because you can pick up the special deluxe Marvel Zero in July! Both of these titles will be included, as well as entry points for some of our biggest heroes and some incredible bonus material.

About Post Author

Related