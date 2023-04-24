SEE IT: The Best Look At Ariel’s Sisters In Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ Yet

We’re still about a month away from Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid hitting theaters, yet the leaks keep on dripping online – pun intended.

The latest leak, however, might be the most exciting one yet. That’s because it finally offers fans an up-close and detailed look at what Ariel’s sisters will look like in the film.

Credit to our friend and user @mmdisney200 for finding the image on Target’s website. You can check out the HD image down below!

SEE IT: New Images Reveal A Closer Look At Each Of Ariel’s Sisters In ‘The Little Mermaid’

What do you guys think of the sisters?

READ: Ariel’s New Song “For The First Time” in ‘The Little Mermaid’ is All About Her First Time on Land

The Little Mermaid will feature the original music by Alan Menken (Tangled and 1989’s The Little Mermaid) in addition to four brand new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).

Aside from Bailey, the film stars Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula, Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) as Sebastian, and Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Flounder. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

It will splash to hit theaters on May 26, 2023.

