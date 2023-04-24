The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

SEE IT: The Best Look At Ariel’s Sisters In Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ Yet

Dempsey Pillot April 24, 2023 2 min read

We’re still about a month away from Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid hitting theaters, yet the leaks keep on dripping online – pun intended.

The latest leak, however, might be the most exciting one yet. That’s because it finally offers fans an up-close and detailed look at what Ariel’s sisters will look like in the film.

Credit to our friend and user @mmdisney200 for finding the image on Target’s website. You can check out the HD image down below!

Despite the clarity, it’s unclear which sister will have which name. However, we do know that they are not expected to have the same names as their animated counterparts. Seeing just how how much detail went into each and every mermaid, we’re hoping that they get much more screen time than in the original film too!

SEE IT: New Images Reveal A Closer Look At Each Of Ariel’s Sisters In ‘The Little Mermaid’

What do you guys think of the sisters? Sound off below!

READ: Ariel’s New Song “For The First Time” in ‘The Little Mermaid’ is All About Her First Time on Land

The Little Mermaid  will feature the original music by Alan Menken (Tangled and 1989’s The Little Mermaid) in addition to four brand new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).

Aside from Bailey, the film stars Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula, Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) as Sebastian, and Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Flounder. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

It will splash to hit theaters on May 26, 2023.

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

3 min read

‘Moana’ Live-Action Remake to Begin Filming in October

April 23, 2023 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Chris Sanders Returning to Voice Stitch in Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’; Nani Voice Actress Tia Carrere Playing New Character

April 21, 2023 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Courtney B. Vance to Play Cobra Bubbles in ‘Lilo & Stitch’

April 19, 2023 Skyler Shuler

You may have missed

2 min read

SEE IT: The Best Look At Ariel’s Sisters In Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ Yet

April 24, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
3 min read

‘Chevalier’ Review: Kelvin Harrison Jr. Magnifies the Screen in Staggering Biopic

April 23, 2023 Maxance Vincent
3 min read

‘Moana’ Live-Action Remake to Begin Filming in October

April 23, 2023 Skyler Shuler
5 min read

Marvel Comics: Weekly Roundup

April 22, 2023 Sarah Taylor