It’s A Crash! Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser To Close at Walt Disney World

After only just a year of operating, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will take its final voyage beginning September 28 – 30 at Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney World released the following statement: “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment. This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans.”

The news comes as a shock despite months of reduced experiences being planned by Walt Disney World. In March, a decision was made to reduce the weekly experiences from 3 voyages to 2 voyages for new bookings set to depart in October 2023, however, these voyages will no longer be embarking since the announcement of the experience’s closure.

Another controversy broke out at the beginning of the year, when numerous bookings on much quieter voyages were cancelled and proposed to combine them to make the experience feel more whole. Barious bookings during the months of July, August and September were all affected and were offered discounts of up to 50% (with Disney still sure to make a profit, with the voyages starting at $4,809 for a 2-guest room on a 2 day/2 night package).

Disney received plenty of criticism for the experience. Firstly, because of the insane price point, even before the Starcruiser was open for guests to visit. A lot of the experience’s planned immersive activities within Hollywood’s Studios ‘ Galaxy’s Edge were cancelled ahead of opening, lowering many fan’s expectations. Additionally, the quality of the hotel’s rooms were also questioned by many – calling them basic and not very Star Wars-esque.

Quite hilarious to think Bob Chapek once said that that guest’ response to the Galactic Starcruiser was “phenomenal”… Now look at them both, forgotten and excluded from the Walt Disney Company…

