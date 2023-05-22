‘Cinderella’ Becomes The Latest Classic Disney Fairy Tale To Get The Horror Treatment

As Disney celebrates the release of it’s latest live-action fairy tale adaptation, elsewhere, plans are being developed to turn yet another one of its classic stories into a horror film.

Now, over the last year we’ve brought you news about the viral Winnie the Pooh horror film, Blood and Honey, as well as the current plans for a Peter Pan-themed horror film and even a Bambi one. Whether we like it or not, this new sub-genre of fairy tale-inspired horror is here to stay. The proof lies in the fact that yet another fairy-tale story is in the works.

According to Bloody Disgusting, a company by the name of ChampDog Films has already commenced production on a film called Cinderella’s Curse. As the name implies, it will be a much darker retelling of the story fans know and love.

The film is produced and directed by Louisa Warren from a script by Harry Boxley (Mary Had A Little Lamb). The cast includes Kelly Rian Sanson, Chrissie Wunna and Danielle Scott.

While the film has yet to be sold, there are plans for it to be released this Halloween. Filming begins next month in the United Kingdom.

Funny enough, this is not ChampDog’s first attempt at fairy tale-themed horror. In the past, they’ve produced films centered around mythological creatures such as the Tooth Fairy and Leprechauns. This just seems to be the first one getting so much attention due to the recent announcements of other dark adaptations.

It should be noted that the film is not connected to Disney in any way, shape, or form. We are simply covering it because of the strong interest it has generated from fans within both the horror and Disney communities.

The story of Cinderella may have become synonymous with Disney over the years, but it’s important to point out that it is a public domain story. Therefore, any one reserves the right to develop any kind of story revolving around the character without any legal penalty.

