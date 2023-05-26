The DisInsider

SEE IT: How The Cast & Crew Of ‘The Little Mermaid’ Pulled Off That “Under The Sea” Sequence

Dempsey Pillot May 26, 2023

If you’ve seen Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid already, chances are you’re wondering how most of those underwater sequences were pulled off.

Thanks to one of the film’s core dancers and puppeteers we actually have some insight as to how.

Friday, Chris George Scott took to Instagram to share a gratitude post about his time working on the film. In the post, he included behind-the-scenes photos and videos of him, the cast, and the crew filming with in front of a giant blue screen backdrop. As one of the film’s core dancers and puppeteers, Scott had quite an integral role in all of the underwater sequences.

One of those videos in particular provided insight into how that jaw-dropping (and updated) “Under the Sea” sequence was filmed.

The most surprising thing about the video is that Halle Bailey was actually surrounded by dancers dress up in blue screen suits. She was also sitting down on one that was later edited to become a turtle.

Another video at the post reveals how Ursula’s tentacles were puppeteered in some sequences.

You can check out the embedded videos within the Instagram post down below.

What do you think of the video? Are there any sequences the film amazed you with? If you’ve seen the movie already, feel free to sound off below!

READ: ‘The Little Mermaid’ Press Conference Coverage

The Little Mermaid  will feature the original music by Alan Menken (Tangled and 1989’s The Little Mermaid) in addition to four brand new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).

Aside from Bailey, the film stars Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula, Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) as Sebastian, and Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Flounder. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

The film is in theaters everywhere now.

