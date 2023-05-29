RUMOR: Another Original Cast Member To Appear In Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Remake

As production of Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch draws to an end, the hype continues to build. While we don’t even have an exclusive first look at the film, all of the leaks have stoked a lot of excitement from the Disney community. If you thought the leaks were good, this latest tidbit is sure to make a lot of fans of the original happy as well.

According to the Twitter account Reel News Hawaii, it appears that in addition to Tia Carrere, Jason Scott Lee is also poised to appear in the film. For those who may not immediately recognize those names, they are the two actors who provided the voice of Nani and David in the original animated film.

Not only will Tia Carrere make a live action cameo appearance, Jason Scott Lee will too. #liloandstitch pic.twitter.com/XYPpfvZzEi — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) May 30, 2023

Now, it’s not entirely clear how the site knows that the actors will appear in the film, but given that they run an account based on projects that shoot in Hawaii it’s safe to assume that they either saw the actors on set or were tipped off about them filming.

Given the account’s credibility in the past, we’re inclined to believe that this information is valid. But we only expect their appearances to be minor. Considering how Disney’s latest live-action film blatantly features a cameo from the original Little Mermaid herself, we’re even more inclined to believe that it’s true.

Sadly, we’ll just have to wait for the film to come out to see for ourselves!

Now, in addition to Carrere and Lee, the film stars newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Sydney Agudong, Kaipot Dudoit, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Chris Sanders, and Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story).

Attached to produce are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, who are coming off 2019’s billion-dollar hit remake of Aladdin and are also producing the Disney+ Inspector Gadget film, as well as the Haunted Mansion reboot. Studio execs Zoe Kent (Sade) and Louie Provost (Togo) will oversee the production.

Filming will reportedly continue through June. Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell With Shoes On) will direct. There’s no release date just yet, but the film is expected to be released exclusively on Disney+ next year.

