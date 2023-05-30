SEE IT: Long Lines At Splash Mountain Ahead Of Its Closing

Disneyland’s once iconic flume ride, Splash Mountain, will officially close today.

After receiving criticism and backlash for its connection to the racist 1946 Disney film Song of the South, the ride is being renovated and re-themed after Disney’s The Princess and the Frog.

Now, the same attraction closed at Walt Disney World back in January, so this is really the last time fans in North America can experience the ride. As a result, fans turned out in droves today. Disney Food Blog posted a video on Twitter capturing the madness.

Here's Adventureland at rope drop today for the last day of operations for Splash Mountain!

While the new ride is being fast-tracked, Disneyland officials have projected that renovations could take more than a year. The new ride, titled Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is currently slated to open in late 2024.

In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure you’ll be joined by Princess Tiana, her jazz loving alligator friend Louis in the middle of Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a celebration like no other for the people of New Orleans. The fireflies of the Bayou will light your way the further down and deeper into the river you go, also beautiful rhythm and blues Zydeco music born in Louisiana will play along with you through the attraction. Louis will explain to you where the amazing music is coming from, there will also be a band of Bayou animals all playing natural material instruments.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will also be featured at the Disney World version of the ride in Florida.

Actors from the original film such as Anika Noni Rose, Jenifer Lewis, Bruno Campos, and Michael Leon Wooley will reprise their roles for the ride as Tiana, Mama Odie, Prince Naveen, and Louis respectively.

