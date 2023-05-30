The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

SEE IT: Long Lines At Splash Mountain Ahead Of Its Closing

Dempsey Pillot May 30, 2023 2 min read

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 15: Crowds gather outside the re-launch ceremony of Disneyland's Space Mountain attraction at Disneyland on July 15, 2005 in Anaheim, California. Space Mountain has been closed since April 2003 for renovations. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images)

Disneyland’s once iconic flume ride, Splash Mountain, will officially close today.

After receiving criticism and backlash for its connection to the racist 1946 Disney film Song of the South, the ride is being renovated and re-themed after Disney’s The Princess and the Frog.

Now, the same attraction closed at Walt Disney World back in January, so this is really the last time fans in North America can experience the ride. As a result, fans turned out in droves today. Disney Food Blog posted a video on Twitter capturing the madness.

While the new ride is being fast-tracked, Disneyland officials have projected that renovations could take more than a year. The new ride, titled Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is currently slated to open in late 2024.

In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure you’ll be joined by Princess Tiana, her jazz loving alligator friend Louis in the middle of Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a celebration like no other for the people of New Orleans. The fireflies of the Bayou will light your way the further down and deeper into the river you go, also beautiful rhythm and blues Zydeco music born in Louisiana will play along with you through the attraction. Louis will explain to you where the amazing music is coming from, there will also be a band of Bayou animals all playing natural material instruments.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will also be featured at the Disney World version of the ride in Florida.

Actors from the original film such as Anika Noni Rose, Jenifer Lewis, Bruno Campos, and Michael Leon Wooley will reprise their roles for the ride as Tiana, Mama Odie, Prince Naveen, and Louis respectively.

SOURCE: Disney Food Blog

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

It’s A Crash! Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser To Close at Walt Disney World

May 18, 2023 Josh Martin-Jones
1 min read

Disney Shares a New Look at Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, a Frozen Themed Coaster

May 12, 2023 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Mantis to Make Her Debut at Avengers Campus

May 5, 2023 Skyler Shuler

You may have missed

2 min read

SEE IT: Long Lines At Splash Mountain Ahead Of Its Closing

May 30, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Arnold Schwarzenegger Wants To Join The MCU

May 30, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

RUMOR: Another Original Cast Member To Appear In Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Remake

May 29, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Disney’s New ‘Little Mermaid’ Makes A Splash At The Memorial Day Weekend Box Office

May 28, 2023 Dempsey Pillot