RUMOR: Jodie Turner-Smith Cast As Female Lead In Disney’s ‘Tron: Ares’

It’s been a nearly two months since we’ve heard anything about the highly-anticipated third installment in Disney’s Tron franchise. While production is slated to start later this year, we’ve come across an exciting new rumor that hints that production might be even further along than we know.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, Jodie Turner-Smith has been cast as the female lead of the film. He revealed the news via his Patreon account early Friday.

That’s not all. RPK says that her character will apparently be named Athena. With the film believed to be titled Tron: Ares, we’re inclined to believe that Greek mythology will play a significant role in the story.

Turner-Smith is no newcomer but, with an appearance in Lucasfilm’s The Acolyte also in the pipeline, she appears poised for stardom.

She joins the previously announced Jared Leto and Cillian Murphy.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning is attached to direct Tron: Ares, which is expected to begin filming in July and will shoot through October in Vancouver.

While it is unclear if Jeff Bridges, Garett Hedlund, and/or Olivia Wilde, or any other characters from Tron Legacy will return for the newest Tron film, we do know that Academy Award winner Jared Leto is still attached to star.

