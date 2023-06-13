Marvel Comics: Weekly Round-Up

The start of June has seen some interesting news from Marvel comics. With some mysterious hints about things to come, we’re getting more excited about what the future holds. Check out all the Marvel Comics news from 1st-9th June.

Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel #1 cover by Kaare Andrews. On sale 12th July.

Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel #1 variant cover by Adrian Alphona.

Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel #1 variant cover by Carmen Carnero.

Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel #1 variant cover by Pablo Villalobos.

A Heroine’s Journey

At the end of last month, Marvel announced the release of the one-shot Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel. This special will see the return of G. Willow Wilson, Saladin Ahmed and Mark Waid as they pay tribute to this incredible superhero. Marvel has now announced that there will be four incredible covers to choose from. Carmen Carnero pays tribute with a special homage to the death of the original Captain Marvel. Take a look at some happier times as Pablo Villalobos focuses on the incredible fanbase who supported Kamala Khan. Finally, Adrian Alphona, Ms. Marvel’s co-creator, return with a beautiful portrait of the character. Check out the covers now and pick up an issue on 12th July.

Dark Droids connecting variant cover by Josemaria Casanovas.

Droids Unite

Earlier this year, a new Star Wars event was announced at the 2023 Star Wars Celebration. Star Wars: Dark Droids is an epic crossover event which sees a mysterious scourge spreading across the galaxy. As the new threat spreads, all droids start to turn a bit… weird. The story will take place in the main event series Star Wars: Dark Droids, but there’ll also be tie-in issues from current, ongoing series.

To top it off, StarWars.com announced that we’ll also be getting a four-issue limited series called Star Wars: Dark Droids – D-Squad. We’ll get to see everyone’s favourite companion, R2-D2 reunited with his droid buddies and take on the mysterious new threat.

And if that wasn’t enough Dark Droids news for you, a special connecting cover has also been announced. Josemaria Casanovas has created this beautiful piece of art that will span across six Dark Droids instalments later this year.

Predator vs Wolverine #1 (of 4). Written by Benjamin Percy. Art by Greg Land, Andrea Di Vito and more. Cover by Marco Checchetto. On sale 20th September.

Hunting Wolverine

To say that Wolverine is a fan favourite would be an understatement. He’s been a part of our Marvel lives since 1974, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. But do you ever feel like something is missing from Wolverine comics? Maybe another iconic character to take him on? Well, look no further, as Marvel has recently announced the limited series Predator vs. Wolverine. Follow Wolverine in this four-part series as Predator makes his Marvel Universe debut. See Predator hunt down the greatest prey in existence throughout decades of Marvel history.

Ultimate Universe #1. By Jonathan Hickman and Stefano Caselli. Cover by Bryan Hitch. On sale November.

A New Invasion

Last month, Marvel announced the release of the four-part series Ultimate Invasion. Fans have now been given a little more information about what this could mean for the future of the new Ultimate Universe. The Maker is trying to restore the Ultimate Universe, but these colossal actions can have bigger consequences. A group of Marvel heroes get caught up in a war between the timelines and a collision of universes. As it all comes to a head, we’ll see the creation of a new line of Ultimate Comics. Marvel will be giving fans a little look at what’s to come in the new Ultimate Universe with the release of Ultimate Universe #1, a one-shot by Jonathan Hickman and Stefano Caselli. We don’t have too much information just yet but be sure to keep an eye out for future updates.

Avengers Inc. #1. By Al Ewing and Leonard Kirk. Cover by Daniel Acuña. On sale 13th September.

The Wasp Returns

This September, one of the original Avengers will lead a new ongoing series. But this won’t be your usual Avengers team. This time, things are a little different. Avengers Inc. sees a new take on the Avengers’ legend and merges the superhero and the noir. And at the head of all of this is Janet Van Dyne, someone who was there when the Avengers first came together. Deadly conspiracies and murderous rampages await in this exciting new title from Al Ewing and Leonard Kirk.

Captain America #1. By J. Michael Straczynski and Jesús Saiz. On sale 20th September.

Star-Spangled Series!

At the start of the month, io9 announced the return to Marvel of a fan-favourite writer, J. Michael Straczynski. Known for his work on Amazing Spider-Man and Thor in the past, Straczynski will be making his comeback with Captain America #1. He’ll be teaming up with Jesús Saiz to take Cap on a new adventure. While we don’t know much about the story so far, be sure to keep an eye out for more information in the future.

The Superior Spider-Man will make his return this autumn!

A Superior Return

And finally, our shortest piece of news this week. Marvel has announced that the Superior Spider-Man will officially return later this year. The Superior Spider-Man had his own comic book run in 2013, but this isn’t the Spidey we’re used to. While on his deathbed, Otto Octavius swaps his consciousness with Peter Parker. But after taking inspiration from Peter’s dying wish for a new Spider-Man, Otto takes on the role and sets to saving New York City. We have next to no information about the next series, but hopefully, Marvel will announce something soon!

About Post Author