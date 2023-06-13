Oscar Winner Sarah Polley In Talks To Direct Disney’s Live-Action Bambi

Sarah Polley is on a wild streak!

After winning the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay earlier this year, it appears that she’s about to embark on something even wilder…literally.

According to Deadline, the actress-turned-director is in talks to helm Disney’s live-action adaptation of Bambi.

Despite being being announced in 2020, it appears that the project is still in early development. It’s unclear if previously attached scribes Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer are involved, as well as producer Depth of Field.

Disney’s Bambi remake is viewed as a companion piece to films like The Jungle Book and The Lion King and is expected to use the same technology. Disney is cognizant that Bambi is less epic in scope and story and is not aiming to shoehorn a larger narrative onto the classic tale.

Other live-action remakes in various stages of development at the studio include The Little Mermaid, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Hercules, Lilo & Stitch, Tangled, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Robin Hood, and The Lion King prequel. Peter Pan & Wendy and Pinocchio are set to debut later this year on Disney+. Rumblings of spin-offs from Mulan and others are rumored.

Released in 1942, Walt Disney’s Bambi follows a young deer named Bambi who joins his new friends, a rabbit named Thumper, and a skunk named Flower, in exploring his forest home. As a boy, he learns from his doting mother and his father, The Great Prince of the Forest, that there are dangers in the open meadows where hunters can spot the animals, and he meets a beautiful young doe named Faline. As Bambi grows up, he learns that there is tragedy as well as beauty and joy in his forest world and on the path to adulthood.

SOURCE: Deadline

About Post Author