‘The Incredible Hulk’ is Smashing to Disney+ Friday

Before Mark Ruffalo established himself as the MCU’s Bruce Banner aka Hulk, Edward Norton started it off with 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Now, the early MCU entry is finally making its way onto Disney+ this Friday.

The film from 2008, directed by Louis Leterrier, was initially under the control of Universal, the studio responsible for its original release. However, the rights have now transitioned to Disney/Marvel.

Signs of this transition have already been observed in recent Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) releases. Mark Ruffalo took over the role of Bruce Banner, previously portrayed by Edward Norton, in Avengers Assemble. Additionally, Tim Roth’s character Emil Blonsky/The Abomination made an appearance in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

This trend is expected to continue with the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World, currently in production. The movie will see the return of Liv Tyler as Betty Ross and Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, also known as the hyper-intelligent villain The Leader. Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, played by William Hurt in the film Incredible Hulk, will be portrayed by Harrison Ford in this new installment.

Furthermore, the streaming service has recently added the Spider-Man movies featuring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, as well as Spider-Man: Homecoming, to its collection.

