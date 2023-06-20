Hulu’s ‘Solar Opposites’ Recasts Justin Roiland With Dan Stevens

For a while it has not been entirely clear how any of Justin Roiland’s projects would continue without his involvement – and especially his signature voice – until now.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu has already replaced the actor on the hit series Solar Opposites.

Dan Stevens (Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast) will now voice the character Roiland made popular, Korvo.

Korvo is the always-annoyed leader of the alien species the series revolves around. For those concerned about how the transition will be made, Hulu has already released a short clip explaining why Korvo’s voice will sound different in the upcoming season.

You can check it out below!

As the tweet also teases, the brand new season of the animated series will premiere this August on Hulu.

Solar Opposites centers around a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether this is awful or awesome. A parallel storyline follows a society of humans shrunk by the replicant Yumyulack and imprisoned in a terrarium known as “The Wall”.

The series features the additional voices of Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack, and Sagan McMahan. Guest appearances include Tiffany Haddish, Kari Wahlgren, and Rob Schrab.

