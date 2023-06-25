RUMOR: Bad Bunny Departs Sony’s ‘El Muerto’

While Sony’s Across the Spider-Verse has excited audiences about the studio’s upcoming slate of Spidey-adjacent movies, the future does not look bright for one particular film.

According to Big Screen Leaks, Sony’s planned El Muerto film has lost its biggest draw: international superstar Bad Bunny.

The news comes on the heels of the project being pulled from the studio’s release date calendar and the alleged plot leaking online.

For those who may not know – or remember – the project was specifically developed for Bad Bunny. After reportedly being so impressed by his performance in Bullet Train, the studio decided to give him his own superhero tentpole.

Sources close to BSL say that the star’s choice to step away from the project comes from a multitude of factors. On top of commitments to his music and his fans, he’s also become a major player in the WWE. Not only is his schedule busy, but delays from the ongoing writer strike and uncertain start date have forced him to rethink the opportunity altogether.

It is unknown if Bad Bunny will remain involved as an executive producer either.

Initially set for a January 12, 2024, the film was supposed to be helmed by Jonás Cuarón, the talented son of renowned filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón

Muerto was poised to make history as the first live-action Marvel production featuring a Latino protagonist. The character is an enigmatic antihero and the son of a legendary luchador, or Mexican wrestler.

BSL says that the project is expected to be recast, but that still doesn’t give audiences a timeline for if/when it will begin production.

SOURCE: BSL via One Take News

