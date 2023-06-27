SEE IT: The New Trailer For Hulu’s ‘Futurama’ Reboot

Buckle up! Ahead of its premiere next month, a brand new trailer for Hulu’s Futurama reboot has just crash-landed.

You can check it out down below!

The series will return exclusively on Hulu on July 24th.

The first episode will drop on that date, followed by additional episodes every Monday afterwards.

The new season will consist of 10 episodes, despite Hulu originally commissioning 20. That means a second season is guaranteed.

Comedy Central. Hulu now becomes the third platform for the series, which is set to begin production this month and debut on the Disney-owned streamer in 2023. The original voice cast illy West (Fry) and Katey Sagal (Leela) along with ensemble players who voiced multiple characters Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman will all return. John DiMaggio, who voiced fan-favorite character Bender is in talks to return but the deal has yet to close.

The official synopsis of the new season is as follows:

“New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

Futurama was created by The Simpsons creator Matt Groening and David X. Cohen and follows the adventures of the professional slacker Philip J. Fry, who is cryogenically preserved for 1000 years and is revived in the 31st century. Fry finds work at an interplanetary delivery company, working alongside the one-eyed Leela and robot Bender. The series was envisioned by Groening in the mid-1990s while working on The Simpsons; he brought Cohen aboard to develop storylines and characters to pitch the show to Fox.

Futurama is a part of Hulu’s growing slate of adult animated comedies, which also includes Solar Opposites, Crossing Swords, The Animaniacs revival, and is home to hit titles such as Family Guy, Rick and Morty, Bob’s Burgers, South Park, and the original Futurama. Adult animation is amongst Hulu’s most-watched titles.

About Post Author