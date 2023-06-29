Disney Parks and Resorts Disney Stage/Theater Marvel
  • June 29, 2023

SEE IT: The Trailer For Marvel’s Captain America-Inspired Musical ‘Rogers’

After starting off as an innocent gag on Marvel’s Hawkeye, the Captain America-inspired musical, Rogers finally becomes a reality at the Hyperion at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort this Friday!

To commemorate the occasion, Disney has unveiled an official teaser trailer. You can check it out below!

Rogers: The Musical is a Broadway musical based on Steve Rogers, the first Captain America, with music by Marc Shaiman.

In December 2024, the Avengers were invited to see the premiere of Rogers: The Musical, although Clint Barton ended up being the only Avenger who accepted the invitation, as we would all see in Disney+’s Hawkeye series. Taking his children to New York City for Christmas, Barton was mostly displeased with the piece of work, as it brought his mind back to Natasha Romanoff’s sacrifice. He also commented on the historical inaccuracy of Ant-Man being present during the Battle of New York, calling it “ridiculous”, before the Bartons left halfway through the show.

