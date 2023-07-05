‘Win or Lose’ Follow-Up Disney+ Series Canceled

While fans eagerly await Pixar’s first-ever original animated series for Disney+ Win or Lose, another project the studio was working on has quietly been canceled.

According to The Wrap, Pixar was developing a follow-up of Win or Lose, but was recently canceled. The mystery project was never officially announced so details are unknown. The trade goes on to say that the project could be reworked as a feature film for the big screen or possibly revisited for Disney+.

While it is unknown why the project was canceled, the writing on the wall is there as Disney is doing some major cost-cutting moves on Disney+ regarding original programming. Just this week, the streamer removed its newest original movie Crater off its platform just seven weeks after its debut. Disney+ has also canceled a handful of original series that were expected to continue with additional seasons including Willow, National Treasure: Edge of History, Big Shot, and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Pixar is having a rough stretch as of late, Luca, Soul, and Turning Red were all hit with pandemic woes, despite all of them being delightful films, Lightyear was a box office dud with mixed reviews from both critics and fans, now, their newest film Elemental is struggling to find legs at the box office. The studio could be looking to focus more on a “less is more” approach. Pixar is still putting the finishing touches on 2024s Elio, in production on Inside Out 2, as well as an Inside Out series in the early stages.

Win or Lose follows the Pickles, a co-ed middle school softball team, in the week leading up to their championship game. Each episode takes place that same week, highlighting the perspective of a different main character—players, their parents, the umpire—each reflected in a unique visual style. The series is set to debut on Disney+ this December.

