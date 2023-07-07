Jennifer Garner Suiting Back Up as Elektra in ‘Deadpool 3’

Wake me up! The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Jennifer Garner has signed on to the threequel, Deadpool 3.

Introduced in the 2003 Daredevil film starring Ben Affleck and then reprising the role in a follow up film, Elektra, Gardner will be portraying the classic Marvel character one more time.

After working with director Shaun Levy and Wade Wilson himself Ryan Reynolds in Project Adam, the three reunite for this sure to be chaotic adventure that brings back the legendary Hugh Jackman in the role as Wolverine.

While the plot is unknown at this time, rumors have swirled that it will involve multiverse shenanigans and reintroduce the audience to many characters from the then owned 20th Century Fox Marvel world. As shooting has started recently, we surely will see and hear of many names on set get confirmed.

Deadpool 3 will see the return of Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio. Newcomers include Hugh Jackman as Wolverine with Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in undisclosed roles

Directed by Shaun Levy, Deadpool 3 is looking to hit theaters May 3, 2024.

About Post Author