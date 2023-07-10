Dan Harmon’s New Animated Series ‘Krapopolis’ Finally Sets A Premiere Date On Fox

Mark your calendars.
After years of development, it appears that Dan Harmon’s latest animated project Krapopolis has finally set a release date. The Greek mythology-inspired sitcom will premiere on the network on Sunday, September 24.
Per Deadline, the series will launch with a special two-episode preview following an NFL doubleheader on the network.
The series will be the latest addition to the Sunday evening animation block that has become known as Animation Domination. Beginning October 1st, it will begin airing at its regular 8:30PM time slot, just after The Simpsons and before Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy respectively.
READ: How ‘American Dad’ Changed To Become A Great Comfort Show
The series, which is being developed under the Disney-owned Fox Entertainment division, set in Ancient Greece and centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s earliest cities without killing each other.
The series features the voices of Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell. Ben Stiller, Daveed Diggs, Stephanie Beatriz and more will lend their voices as guest stars over the course of the show’s first two seasons. In a rare move, the series has also already been renewed for a third season, despite no public or critic reception.
Stay tuned for more updates on the show as the release date draws near.
SOURCE: Deadline