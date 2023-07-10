SEE IT: New ‘Ahsoka’ Featurette Chronicles The Character’s Journey From Animation To Live-Action

The next live-action entry into Disney’s live-action Star Wars franchise, Ahsoka, debuts next month. While the marketing campaign has been arguably nonexistent thus far, that changed today when a brand new featurette for the franchise debuted online.

Aptly titled “Journey to Ahsoka,” the short video chronicles both the fictional character’s creation in Dave Filoni’s Clone Wars series and Rosario Dawson’s road to suiting up in The Mandalorian.

As you might expect, the new promo features tons of new footage. You can check it out in its entirety down below!

Set after the fall of the Empire and after the events of The Mandalorian season 2, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

In addition to Rosario Dawson in the title role, Ahsoka stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer. The series is expected to be apart of Filoni’s upcoming “Mando-Verse” big-screen movie he is also developing. Keep an eye on The DisInsider as we continue to bring you all the updates on that project.

Lucasfilm’s Ahsoka will launch exclusively on Disney+ August 23.

