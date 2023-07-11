‘Star Wars’ Finally Reveals Best Villain Since Darth Vader

The Star Wars Universe is expanding faster than fans can keep track, but the new Ahsoka series promises an entirely different outlook on the galaxy far, far away.

Every Star Wars fan has had their fair share of cinematic teasers and trailers, but the excitement surrounding Dave Filoni’s Ahsoka is something entirely new.

Now, after months of waiting to see actor Lars Mikkelsen as Thrawn, Lucasfilm has revealed arguably one of the most compelling villains in the entire franchise:

FIrst look at Grand Admiral Thrawn in #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/TzXCLuKZj8 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 11, 2023

Grand Admiral Thrawn, who made his Star Wars debut in Timothy Zahn’s Heir to the Empire, but canicolly speaking, the Chiss first stole the screen from Star Wars Rebels‘ season 3 premiere, “Steps into Shadow”, which aired on September 24, 2016.

An expert of fine arts and master of negotiations, Thrawn is undoubtedly one of the most lived-in and well-defined villains of the Star Wars catalog; largely due to author Timothy Zahn’s masterful work.

READ: New Trailer and Poster For ‘Ahsoka’ Debuts

The last that every Star Wars fan saw of Thrawn, he and Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) vanished alongside the purrgil at the end of Star Wars Rebels. Their whereabouts remained a mystery and weren’t explicitly mentioned in anything related to George Lucas until Ahsoka Tano’s premiere in The Mandalorian season two.

Ezra Bridger (left) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (right) in ‘Star Wars Rebels’

Now, five years after the finale of Rebels, Ezra Bridger is sparking a new flame for the rebellion alongside his Lothal family.

The fact that Lucasfilm already revealed exactly what Lars Mikkelsen looks like seems to promise that the Ahsoka series has more promises and surprises up its sleeve (perchance a Kanan Jarrus cameo?).

Now, with the entire Rebels family coming to life alongside Rosario Dawson, Lars Mikkelsen is set to literally steal the show on August 23.

More about Ahsoka

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka takes place at the exact same time of The Mandalorian season three, confirms series star Natasha Liu Bordizzo. With the imminent threat of a new order rising to power, Ahsoka Tano searches for Grand Admiral Thrawn to reunite with Ezra Bridger.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi. The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa. Dave Filoni is the head writer and executive produces along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.

About Post Author