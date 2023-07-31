Disney+ Lucasfilm Marvel
  • July 31, 2023

Everything Coming To Disney+ This August

With every new month comes brand new content. August is no different. In fact, Disney’s premier streaming service is getting quite a lot of new content this month.

In addition to debuting James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the platform will also see the return of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Star Wars fans will also finally get to enjoy the long-awaited live-action Ahsoka series!

You can check out the full list of new shows and movies headed to the platform, as well as dates for when you can expect to stream them down below!

August 2

  • Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
  • Farm Dreams (Limited Series)
  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
  • How Not to Draw Shorts S1
  • Kiff (S1)

August 4

  • Rio 2

August 9

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series S4
  • Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (S3)
  • Dino Ranch (S2)

August 11

  • The Amazing Spider-Man 2
  • Barnyard Olympics
  • Donald’s Cousin Gus
  • Donald’s Nephew
  • The Flying Jalopy
  • Goofy and Wilbur
  • Mickey’s Steam Roller

August 16

  • Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (S1)
  • Hamster & Gretel (S1)
  • The Villains of Valley View (S2)
  • Wicked Tuna (S12)

August 17

  • The Wonder Years (S2)

August 18

  • Lego Disney Princess: The Castle Quest

August 23

  • Star Wars: Ahsoka (Ep 1 & 2)

August 25

  • Cinderella
  • Explorer: Lost in the Arctic

August 30

  • Star Wars: Ahsoka (Ep 3)
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (S2)
  • Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1)
  • Pretty Freekin Scary (S1)
  • Rewind the 90s

What are you most excited to see? Sound off below!

