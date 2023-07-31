Everything Coming To Disney+ This August

With every new month comes brand new content. August is no different. In fact, Disney’s premier streaming service is getting quite a lot of new content this month.

In addition to debuting James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the platform will also see the return of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Star Wars fans will also finally get to enjoy the long-awaited live-action Ahsoka series!

You can check out the full list of new shows and movies headed to the platform, as well as dates for when you can expect to stream them down below!

August 2

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

Farm Dreams (Limited Series)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

How Not to Draw Shorts S1

Kiff (S1)



August 4

Rio 2



August 9

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series S4

Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (S3)

Dino Ranch (S2)



August 11

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Barnyard Olympics

Donald’s Cousin Gus

Donald’s Nephew

The Flying Jalopy

Goofy and Wilbur

Mickey’s Steam Roller



August 16

Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (S1)

Hamster & Gretel (S1)

The Villains of Valley View (S2)

Wicked Tuna (S12)



August 17

The Wonder Years (S2)



August 18

Lego Disney Princess: The Castle Quest



August 23

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Ep 1 & 2)



August 25

Cinderella

Explorer: Lost in the Arctic



August 30

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Ep 3)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (S2)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1)

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1)

Rewind the 90s



What are you most excited to see? Sound off below!

