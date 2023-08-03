RUMOR: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn Eyed For New ‘Fantastic Four’

We’re still a long way from Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot. But that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from spinning.

While we’ve finally got some solid confirmation that the role of Sue Storm has gone to Vanessa Kirby, a new rumor suggests that Johnny Storm has been cast too.

According to Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider, Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn is currently in the running to play the character. He revealed the news during The Hot Mic podcast earlier today. Unlike Kirby’s deal, it doesn’t sound like Quinn’s has been closed. So there’s a chance that it may fall through, and that it may ultimately go to someone else. All of this also depends on if the news is true. Keep in mind that none of this has been confirmed by Marvel Studios or any major trade. For that reason, we urge you to take it with a grain of salt.

The role of Johnny Storm/Human Torch was previously offered to Academy Award-nominee Paul Mescal before he reportedly passed.

Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan played the role in Marvel’s other adaptations before inheriting different, more iconic MCU mantles Captain America and Killmonger respectively. The brother of Sue Storm, he is traditionally the immature wild card of the group, as well as the comic relief.

Matt Smith (Morbius) is currently believed to be the frontrunner for the role of Reed Richards. Marvel Studios’ attempt at Fantastic Four will be centered around Sue Storm.

The last we heard, the film isn’t on track to begin shooting until next year, but with the current strikes, it is likely a production shift is possible. Writing duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were also replaced by Avatar scribe Josh Friedman. Matt Shakman (WandaVision) is set to direct. Moon Knight producers Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin are also on board.

Barring the ongoing Hollywood strikes, the film is slated to hit theaters May 2, 2025.

