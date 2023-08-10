‘King of the Hill’ Voice Actor Dies

It is with a heavy hart that we report that King of the Hill voice actor Johnny Hardwick has died.

Hardwick was most known for playing Dale Gribble on the popular animated series.

Per TMZ, authorities were called to Hardwick’s home in Texas early Tuesday for a welfare check. Upon arrival, the actor was found unconscious and eventually pronounced dead at the scene. The official cause of death has yet to be determined.

On top of lending his voice to the series, Hardwick also served as one of the show’s writers and producers.

It was announced earlier this year that Hulu had ordered a revival of the series, with the entire voice cast signed on to return including Hardwick. Sadly, according to Variety, Hardwick did not complete his voice work before his death.

Hardwick was 64 years old.

SOURCES: TMZ, Variety

