RUMOR: Florence Pugh Is Top Choice For Disney’s Live-Action ‘Tangled’

Last week, we revealed that a live-action adaptation of Tangled is a priority at Disney post the Hollywood strikes.

Today, it appears that a name has emerged as the potential frontrunner Disney wants to star in the film.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, Florence Pugh is exactly who the House of Mouse has in mind for the role of Rapunzel in the planned film.

Pugh, who has become one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood over the last few years, is no stranger to Disney having joined the MCU as Yelena Bolova in 2021’s Black Widow. She’s next slated to appear as the character in Marvel’s Thunderbolts.

It’s unclear if there have been any actual talks, or even if an offer has gone out, as the film is still in its very early stages of development. We hope to get more news once the Hollywood strikes end.

Now, because this info has not been reported by an official trade or the Walt Disney Company, we urge you to take it with a grain of salt.

Featuring the voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, and Donna Murphy, Tangled is a musical retelling of the popular fairy tale Rapunzel.

Tangled was a hit with audiences and critics alike, would go on to make over $590 million at the worldwide box office, and would become the most successful Disney animated feature film since The Lion King in 1994, both financially and commercially. The film would also start a brand new movement for the Disney company in terms of aesthetics and marketability similar to how The Little Mermaid impacted the Disney Renaissance.

