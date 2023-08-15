RUMOR: Danny DeVito Circling Live-Action ‘Hercules’ Role

Earlier this year, you might recall that we released a video detailing everything we know about Disney’s live-action Hercules film so far. In that video, we discussed how Danny DeVito expressed interest in reprising his role of Phil from the animated film. While we haven’t heard anything else ourselves regarding casting recently, a new rumor suggests that not only was the studio looking to cast some of the key roles of the film before the Hollywood strikes, but that DeVito was actively being pursued.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, DeVito spoke with House of Mouse about returning to play Phil right before the SAG strike. While it’s unclear how the conversation went, considering how enthusiastic the actor has been about coming back we’re willing to bet that he was pretty close to coming back. Sadly, we’ll have to wait for both strikes to blow over before production on any Disney project returns to normalcy.

Now, if DeVito does reprise his role, he’ll be the second actor to make the jump from animation to live-action after James Earl Jones, who came back to play Mufasa in Jon Favreau’s The Lion King.

Additionally, RPK confirmed that both Taron Egerton and Ariana Grande were being eyed to play Hercules and Megara respectively. We had previously mentioned their potential involvement in our video as well. You can check it out down below!

As of now, there is no official synopsis for the project; however, we expect it to follow the animated original, which follows the titular Hercules, a demigod with super-strength raised among mortals, who must learn to become a true hero in order to earn back his godhood and place in Mount Olympus, while his evil uncle Hades plots his downfall.

Guy Ritchie, who directed Disney’s billion-dollar hit remake of Aladdin, will be behind the camera with hopes of repeating box office success. Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) wrote the initial script. As of now, there is no release date set for Hercules. . Stick with The DisInsider as we continue to cover this project and more from The Walt Disney Company.

