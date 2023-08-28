New Nighttime Spectacular and ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Show Announced for Disneyland Paris

A new wave of announcements has graced fans of the beloved European theme park Disneyland Paris today, firstly with the announcement of booking opening for the upcoming Disneyland Hotel refurbishment as well as some new entertainment experiences headed to the park in the new year.

Disney Symphony of Colors Announced for Disneyland Paris

Starting January 8, life will be as colorful and joyful as in a movie at Disneyland Park! Over the first few weeks of the new year, Disneyland Paris will gradually introduce a series of exciting experiences that will add some colors to cloudy winter days: Disney Symphony of Colors.

This exceptional lineup will kick off in the most spectacular way, as a brand-new nighttime sequence will give guests the feeling of seeing a parade flying above the resort! Every day at nightfall, guests will be invited to gather in front of the Castle to embark on a dazzling journey featuring a magical combination of fountains, lights, video projections, and synchronized drones that will draw animated floats in the air as a nod to an iconic experience that once lit up the night at Disneyland Paris.

The fun will not stop there, as guests will also be given a chance to dance and enjoy some highly colorful moments during an all-new, energy-packed show that will be launched in February. This original show – which will be performed several times a day in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle – will celebrate the amazing animation of Disney and Pixar by bringing together Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and many other beloved Disney and Pixar Characters, such as Timon (The Lion King), Joy (Inside Out) and Mirabel (Encanto), who will appear in a show at Disneyland Park for the first time.

Also in February, Tinker Bell will spread her magical pixie dust on Main Street, U.S.A. to turn a wintery setting into a flowery environment, showcasing all of the wonderful colors of nature.

A Musical Extravaganza Inspired by the Whimsical World of Alice in Wonderland

Situated next to Avengers Campus, next year guests visiting Walt Disney Studios Park will be able to fully immerse themselves within the MCU with a trip to see a stage show themed to the popular Marvel IP, Alice in Wonderland…

In the spring of 2024, guests of Walt Disney Studios Park will be invited to step into the topsy-turvy and colorful world of Alice in Wonderland during an exclusive new stage show that will offer a modern and flamboyant twist on the beloved Disney Animation classic.

Children and grown-ups alike will get to discover an energy-packed musical show that will bring together various types of performers. To top it all off, they will have the unique opportunity to influence the outcome of this show.

The show was first revealed by OutsidEars in June 2023, which would see the former Motors Action! arena repurposed. The original article revealed that the company were hiring BMX and Motorcycle stunt performers for a contract spanning from February to September 2023, giving us an idea of the show’s timeline. The show is a very bold choice to add to the Studios park, however, despite the odd theming, recent Disneyland Paris shows have yet to disappoint, so I expect this to be a terrific addition to the park!

Image: OutsidEars

Which of the new announcements are you looking forward to most?

