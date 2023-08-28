Disneyland Hotel To Reopen in Q1 2024, Reservations Begins from September 12

In a wave of announcements this morning, it’s been revealed that Disneyland Paris’ Disneyland Hotel is set to reopen during the first quarter of 2024, following a long-needed refurbishment, bringing new royal aesthetics to the luxury hotel experience.

The 5-star refurbishment will bring themed rooms and suites inspired by Disney classics such as Tangled, Beauty & the Beast, Cinderella as well as Frozen for the ultimate Disney royal address. Additional theming includes inspiration from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, The Princess and the Frog. Moana and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Disneyland Paris is no stranger to incorporating IP within its hotels, previously bringing Cars to Hotel Santa Fe, Toy Story to Hotel Cheyenne, elements of Bambi to Sequoia Lodge and the more recent Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel. The refurbishment at Disneyland Hotel feels different to the others, whilst bringing IP to the hotel, it doesn’t come across as tacky as some of the other hotel’s inclusion.

From the design and architecture paying vibrant homage to Disney royal histories and European royal landmarks to the culinary delights of the themed restaurants, bar and lounges, Disneyland Paris says visitors will be immersed in a regal atmosphere.

The opening date for the hotel is set to be confirmed, when booking reservations open on September 12th. It won’t be long until we know when the hotel will be reopening but stay tuned to the site for all updates regarding Disneyland Paris‘ upcoming attractions and experiences.

