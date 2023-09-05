SEE IT: ABC Reveals The 22 Women Who Will Compete For The Golden Bachelor’s Heart

The latest entry in ABC’s Bachelor Nation franchise, The Golden Bachelor, is set to debut later this month. While it’s still unclear how the geriatric social experiment will play out (or if it will be more successful than the regular series), ABC has finally given fans a first look at who the contestants are and what they look like.

All 22 female contestants come from all over the United States, and have a variety of backgrounds in career fields such as finance, real estate, and even cheerleading.

You can view each woman’s photo down below courtesy of ABC’s Instagram account.

Additionally, you can catch a new featurette teasing the ladies on YouTube below:

For the first time in Bachelor franchise history, 22 incredible women in the prime of their lives will roll up their stockings and step into the spotlight, hoping to find lasting love with Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner. Ranging in age from 60 to 75, these accomplished golden ladies will take time away from their established home lives, friends and family, in the quest to rediscover love – and perhaps even themselves – in the process, when The Golden Bachelor premieres THURSDAY, SEPT. 28 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

SOURCE: ABC

