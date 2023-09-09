‘Journey of Water’ & World Celebration Opening This Year!

It feels like EPCOT has been in a state of construction forever, but some of those long-awaited projects are set to be unveiled to Walt Disney World guests.

At Destination D23, it was revealed that the next projects to open will be Journey of Water: Inspired by Moana (as well as a new Moana meet and greet) and World Celebration.

The Journey of Water walkthrough will allow guests to explore new gardens featuring fountains and water features. The area will officially open on October 16th following a set of annual pass holder previews on September 24th-29th and October 1st-4th. A new dedicated meet and greet area for Moana will be located near the new World of Water.

Also announced was the opening of World Celebration, the new reimagined pavilion replacing Future World. No specific date was given other than this December.

