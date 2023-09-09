New Pirates of the Caribbean Attraction Coming To Walt Disney World

The next Pirates of the Caribbean film might be nowhere in sight, but that isn’t stopping from expanding the lore on its shores.

It was revealed today that a brand new lounge set within the world of Pirates of the Caribbean is in the works at Adventureland in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

While details and a timeline for groundbreaking were scarce, in a tweet posted by the official Disney Park Twitter account, it was revealed that lounge will be a “first-of-its-kind experience” that aims to extend the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

As teased by the artwork from the post, the attraction will feature the return of Peg-Leg Pete, also known as the Barker Bird.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨A new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge is coming to Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park at @WaltDisneyWorld! This will be a first-of-its-kind experience extending the story of Pirates of the Caribbean. 🏴‍☠️ #DestinationD23 pic.twitter.com/eFejQAXed4 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 9, 2023

