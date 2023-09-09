Disney Live-Action Disney Parks and Resorts
  • September 9, 2023

New Pirates of the Caribbean Attraction Coming To Walt Disney World

The next Pirates of the Caribbean film might be nowhere in sight, but that isn’t stopping from expanding the lore on its shores.

It was revealed today that a brand new lounge set within the world of Pirates of the Caribbean is in the works at Adventureland in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

While details and a timeline for groundbreaking were scarce, in a tweet posted by the official Disney Park Twitter account, it was revealed that lounge will be a “first-of-its-kind experience” that aims to extend the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

As teased by the artwork from the post, the attraction will feature the return of Peg-Leg Pete, also known as the Barker Bird.

We hope to have more details on this exciting expansion soon, so be sure to follow The DisInsider for future updates!

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Related Post

Disney Parks and Resorts Disney Stage/Theater
  • September 9, 2023

The Country Bears Are Back!…Sort Of

Disney Parks and Resorts
  • September 9, 2023

Test Track Being Reimagined at EPCOT, Inspired by

Disney Disney Parks and Resorts
  • September 9, 2023

‘Journey of Water’ & World Celebration Opening This

Disney Parks and Resorts
  • September 9, 2023

Disney Parks to Welcome Asha from ‘Wish’

Disney Parks and Resorts
  • September 9, 2023

Ahsoka Coming to Star Tours at Disneyland, Walt