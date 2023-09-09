Disney Parks and Resorts
  • September 9, 2023

New Show Titled “Luminous” Coming To Epcot Later This Year

Prepare to be amazed…literally.

During this morning’s park-themed Destination D23 presentation it was revealed that a brand new “nighttime spectacular” would be debuting at Disney’s Epcot park later this year.

The show will be called “Luminous.”

In a tweet shared by the official Disney Parks Twitter account, it was revealed that the show will live up to its name by featuring fireworks, fountains, lasers, lighting effects and music.

It will replace the current evening show, “Epcot Forever,” beginning December 5th.

You can check out the official announcement post, as well as a tweet about the new Moana expansion at Epcot below!

